Mailbag: Councilors' views are appalling

I am appalled by the language used and views held by Albany City Council members Matilda Novak and Bessie Johnson, quoted in Caitlyn May’s Feb. 25 article “Albany starts the work of redefining the HRC.”

Firstly, Ms. Novak stated, “From my perspective, we’re all Americans. You’ve come to this country and you’re living here, and I’m not entirely sure why (Cummins) feels like we need to put stuff in Spanish,” going on to state, “We’re in America, and we do have a national language.” (Which we don’t, as Ms. May correctly pointed out.)

Perhaps Ms. Novak has never traveled abroad, but the majority of other countries with non-English first languages provide English translations literally everywhere. On top of that, in said countries, English is almost universally taught as a second language. In fact, a great many people worldwide speak more than two languages. I believe multilingualism is an extremely valuable skill American public schools have neglected teaching, to our global peril.

Then Ms. Johnson is quoted as saying, “I don’t want to offend anybody, but it’s for their kind.” Too late, Ms. Johnson, you’ve offended. “Their kind?” Who exactly is “their kind?” Your words are repulsive.