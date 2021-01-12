Mailbag: COVID-19 brings three objectives

The COVID-19 problem is a multi- (three-) objective planning and programming problem subject to constraints.

The three objectives are to minimize the damage to our health, minimize the damage to our economy, and minimize the damage to our kids’ education by manipulating decision variables. One constraint is the capacity of the medical system to handle COVID-19 patients. One variable is the manipulation of the order in which different groups are vaccinated.

The introduction in the Oregon COVID-19 Vaccination Plan (interim draft 1.1, dated 11/6/2020) states “Oregon’s plan to allocate and distribute COVID-19 vaccine is grounded in a commitment to health equity … [and is] a starting point for … co-creating … strategy in partnership with communities most impacted by longstanding health inequities and disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.”

As I read the plan, Big Momma Government is trying to correct health inequities, not trying to minimize the damage COVID-19 is doing to our health, economy and kids’ education.