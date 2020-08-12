Mailbag: COVID-19 reports distort the facts

The COVID-19 supposed pandemic death rate, approximately 0.1%, is the equivalent of a strong flu season and nothing more. Those who stand to profit handsomely from the coming COVID-19 vaccines are attempting to play the lay public. Trouble is Americans are proving not to be so ignorant.
Deaths purportedly due to COVID-19 are being artificially inflated by hospitals who stand to receive greater reimbursement. Robert Redfield, MD, director of the Centers for Disease Control, acknowledged this fact in front of a congressional committee last month with Brett Giroir, MD, U.S. Health and Human Services, also confirming hospitals have a financial incentive to classify deaths as due to COVID-19.
Had the CDC used its industry standard, Medical Examiners and Coroners Handbook on Death Registration and Fetal Death Reporting Revision 2003, the COVID-19 fatality count would be approximately 90% lower than currently being reported. Even in global hotspots, the risk of death for the general population of school and working age is typically in the range of a daily car ride to work.
The initial overestimated death rate was in part due to many individuals with mild or no symptoms not being considered. Some 80% of all people who test positive remain symptom-free. Even among 70- to 79-year-olds, approximately 60% remain symptom-free with 95% of all individuals having at most moderate symptoms. Do not forget these facts when public health officials attempt to suggest or even mandate violating the Helsinki declaration, the coming experimental, unproven and potentially dangerous coronavirus vaccine(s).
Vern Saboe, DC, FACO
Albany
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!