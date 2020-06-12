Mailbag: COVID crisis has not gone to waste

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In reply to Kenneth England's opinion about Trump's incompetence handling the CCP flu:

Ken, it's with pride that I can finally write a letter on how competent our governor handled the Chinese Communist Party flu that came here because we had open borders. True to her party motto that "never let a crisis go to waste," Gov. Brown assumed her responsibilities and turned lemons into lemonade.

Kate solved school shootings: By closing down those social hate factories, we have not seen a school shooting. Looks like it wasn't about guns after all, so in turn closing the schools saved our Second Amendment, too.

Kate solved the climate crisis: By shutting down the state, our fuel consumption no longer polluted the world. Sports were done away with, and university workers can now learn code to make a living.

Kate solved health care and obesity in Oregon, too: Close down the hospitals and there is no health crisis. Don't let people go to doctors and it doesn't cost them any money. Don't give 200,000 Oregonians unemployment since March and they won't get fat eating. OregonLive had a good article on that.