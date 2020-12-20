Mailbag: COVID death figure potentially too high

If a person knows pharmaceuticals are corrupt but doesn’t comprehend pervasive medical corruption and lacks historic perspective on the profoundly backwards, narrow-minded field of public health, they might miss what’s wrong with this pandemic.

In “The Politics of Public Health,” Meredeth Turshen describes how labor historically defended workers’ rights against public health’s attempts to expand its influence with propaganda-fueled vaccination campaigns, although controversial, very poorly tested, usually contaminated and with dubious effectiveness. Labor saw this issue in political and economic terms as incursions on one’s family or individual rights, not as unnecessary medical interventions.

Oddly, business and labor now have common interest in relaxing or eliminating the statistically contradicted, foolish lockdowns which attack their ability to conduct normal business activities and survive, if not thrive — the ultimate goal of any business, worker, interest group or individual.