Mailbag: Crosswalk math adds up to danger

P = Perception time of driver (to flashing lights) = 3/4 second

R = Reaction time of driver = 3/4 second

ST = Stopping distance required to stop @ 25 mph (dry asphalt) = 30 feet ( online sources)

Speed = 25 mph = 37 feet per second.

Total stopping distance (TSD) = P37 feet + R37 feet + ST = 85.5 feet

Assume cars 15 feet long and spacing of 20 feet between cars.

A right lane driver traveling south on Third Street will not see the entire crosswalk, due to concrete bridge siding, until about 350 feet away. Car 1, immediately at the crosswalk, does not perceive the lights and goes through. Car 2 (at 35 feet) cannot react in time and goes through. Car 3 (at 70 feet) perceives and reacts, but ST is not in his favor. Car 4 probably is the first car to come to a stop.

Drivers in the left lane traveling south face the same physics limitations, plus they are juggling spacing issues created by autos entering the left lane from the bypass. They are trying to avoid front and rear end collisions. They are distracted. So P and R change, which means TSD changes. Car 6 may be the first to come to a stop before entering the crosswalk. All these numbers change if speed and/or road conditions change.