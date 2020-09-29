Mailbag: Cummins will show up, work hard

Miriam Cummins is running for Oregon State Representative for District 15. She believes that the people in her district deserve a strong voice and a leader who will advocate for them.

Miriam was born in Zamora, Mexico, and immigrated to the U.S. in 1996. She has worked hard to complete her education, attending Western Oregon University and graduating from Oregon State University. Her work experience has been in K-12 and higher education, working for OSU, and Linn Benton Lincoln Education Service District.

As a member of the Linn Benton Lincoln ESD Board of Directors, she has gone to Washington to meet with U.S. representatives to advocate for full funding of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

Miriam leads with strong advocacy skills and the ability to listen to people with compassion and understanding. She is proud to work for Latino families and other underrepresented communities. She knows the value of hard work and accountability. As a state representative, Miriam will do her best to represent the people of District 15 by showing up, working hard, listening and getting things done.

As a member of District 15, I urge you to vote for Miriam Cummins so that your voice will be heard in Salem!

Susan Leonard

Albany

