Mailbag: Cut red tape, put in speed bumps

Today as I drove south on South Third Street, a.k.a. Highway 99W, in Corvallis, I encountered the new reduced speed limits in response to the young girl who was killed crossing Highway 99W in front of the First Alternative store. While I adhered to the new posted reduced speeds, other motorists did not, specifically the one that passed me as I drove the posted speed limit of 25 mph as I approached the pedestrian crossing in front of the First Alternative store.

Obviously, this passive approach of reduced speeds is already not getting the desired results. Instead, a consequential approach must be taken in the guise of speed bumps like the ones used in school zones. There should be a series of at least two prior to this dangerous pedestrian crossing traveling both north- and southbound. It will only take one time crossing these large speed bumps and the resulting bucking of your vehicle to cement in one's mind that you must slow down.

I have worked for government agencies, and I know all about statistics, budgets, incremental increases in safety measures, etc., but none of these should be used as the yardstick to measure a life, or the loss of a life. There must be a heart in these agencies somewhere that will skip all of the red tape, move forward with less passive measures, and show that it truly values safety and lives.