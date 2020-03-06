Mailbag: Cut red tape, put in speed bumps

Today as I drove south on South Third Street, a.k.a. Highway 99W, in Corvallis, I encountered the new reduced speed limits in response to the young girl who was killed crossing Highway 99W in front of the First Alternative store. While I adhered to the new posted reduced speeds, other motorists did not, specifically the one that passed me as I drove the posted speed limit of 25 mph as I approached the pedestrian crossing in front of the First Alternative store.
Obviously, this passive approach of reduced speeds is already not getting the desired results. Instead, a consequential approach must be taken in the guise of speed bumps like the ones used in school zones. There should be a series of at least two prior to this dangerous pedestrian crossing traveling both north- and southbound. It will only take one time crossing these large speed bumps and the resulting bucking of your vehicle to cement in one's mind that you must slow down.
I have worked for government agencies, and I know all about statistics, budgets, incremental increases in safety measures, etc., but none of these should be used as the yardstick to measure a life, or the loss of a life. There must be a heart in these agencies somewhere that will skip all of the red tape, move forward with less passive measures, and show that it truly values safety and lives.
Christine Grimm
Corvallis