Mailbag: Cut through the smoke and mirrors

As the campaign season heads to the finish, here are a few things to remember when you read political ads.

Yes, both parties do have a political bias that involves the slanting and altering of information to make a political position/candidate seem more attractive. Political bias exists beyond simple presentation and understanding of viewpoints favoring a political leader or party; it goes into the social media and talk shows that Americans follow daily.

The pervasiveness of political bias has a lasting impact that molds voter behavior and political outcomes. Voters need to be wise in how much they rely on social media and biased mass broadcasting.

The Supreme Court made a controversial decision on how corporations and unions can spend unlimited money on campaigning. The money must be given to independent groups not directly affiliated with the candidates, “electioneering communications.” They are called super PACs, which allows them to engage in unlimited political spending independently. This 2020 election has seen $1.4 billion in donations to 2,110 PACs.

The bottom line is, big money with its political bias will try to sway you to vote their way. Cut through the smoke and mirrors by fact checking.