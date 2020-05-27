Mailbag: Cuts should start at the top

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oregon State University seeks to cut the pay of 1,800 graduate employees during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Our labor union, AFT-OR 6069 Coalition of Graduate Employees, has worked tirelessly for 20 years in order to obtain our current employment benefits. We receive a monthly income close to the federal poverty line, health care, and a 2% annual cost of living adjustment. OSU’s recent proposal to move our COLA from 2% to 0% is a shameful use of the pandemic to justify saving marginal amounts of money by squeezing the lowest-paid employees.

If there is money to be cut, perhaps it should start at the top with the dozens of OSU public employees making a quarter to half a million a year. We are not just graduate students — we are working parents, teachers, researchers and award-winning academics.

The university cannot operate without us. It is shameful that they are using this pandemic as an excuse to cut our pay. Our 1,800 employees are deeply woven into the fabric of Corvallis. Many of us will reside in this community for seven years while working at OSU.

I know many who have come to call Corvallis their home. However, OSU wants to wage war against this community by pushing employees into poverty wages and not working toward solutions to employees’ child care crisis.