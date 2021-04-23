Mailbag: Cyclists should obey traffic laws

Re: Woodside/Wyman article on Bike-Ped Safety (April 11):

I am a retired academic who recently moved to Corvallis from a small town (population less than 35,000) in Southern California. I am not a bicyclist, but my children and grandchildren are, and, of course, I want them to be safe while riding their bikes.

In my previous town, the close calls I had with cyclists while operating my motor vehicle occurred when the cyclists disregarded common traffic laws. The most common was their not stopping at a four-way stop when I was about to enter the intersection after stopping. Four-way stops were common in our small town, and I rarely saw a cyclist occupying a driver’s lane of traffic stop at the stop signs. They would speed right through.

Another close call happened when I was preparing to turn right onto a city street from a driveway. I looked left, to see if cars were coming, and, as I almost pulled out into the street, a bicyclist sped past me, coming from the right on the sidewalk, narrowly averting a collision.

I have not observed unsafe behavior by cyclists in Corvallis, but suggest that at least a small part of bicyclist safety initiatives include education on their obeying common driving laws when sharing streets with motor vehicles.