Mailbag: Cyclists, walkers have rights too

The letter telling bikers to "walk their bikes in crosswalks, to avoid being hit" was entirely unhelpful, nitpicky, and showcases the typical driver's attitude of looking for anything to blame on the biker or pedestrian to deflect from their own errors, negligence or just general contempt and resentment for bikes and pedestrians, especially when they inconvenienced by having to stop for them at crosswalks.

It makes no difference whether a biker is walking or riding; they are still "rightfully" able to use the crosswalk and lights. Instead of trying to blame bikers and walkers, perhaps you should realize that, when approaching a crosswalk, there may be people using or approaching it, and you need to be more aware, instead of obliviously driving along like the roads belong to you like most drivers do, and then being surprised and annoyed when a biker or pedestrian pops up. Especially since, as we've seen, no matter how much bikes and pedestrians obey the law and are visible, drivers are still negligent and hit them, and nothing happens to them.