Mailbag: Cynicism leads to flouting guidelines

I attended my child’s high school soccer game on March 13. I live in Benton County. The COVID-19 risk level in Benton was reduced to high from extreme the day before.

The Oregon School Activities Association allowed two spectators per player. Some family members could not attend.

Approximately 40 spectators were dispersed in the bleachers. The people denied access clumped together at the best view spot outside the stadium, an unfortunate but foreseeable consequence.

The night before, my wife and I ate inside a restaurant with about the same number of patrons as the sports field. Rather than being sparsely dispersed outdoors in a stadium, we were indoors in an establishment about the size of a mini-market. Rather than facing in the same direction with masks, we were eating, talking loudly and enjoying alcoholic beverages.

After the soccer match, we went to the outlets in Woodburn. The parking lot was full. It was a zoo. My daughter abandoned hopes of going to the Nike outlet because the line snaked around the building, and coiled back on itself. Pedestrians slowly shuffled in the congestion in the narrow corridor between the two parts of the line.