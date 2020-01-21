Mailbag: DA could do more for traffic safety

Benton County District Attorney John Haroldson called for action after the latest vehicle-caused death in Corvallis. Curiously, the actions he calls for refer to crosswalk design and not things that are under his direct control or influence.
Haroldson refers to the vulnerability of pedestrians and bicyclists in “the motor vehicle arena.” Is this a legal interpretation about the purpose of our public rights of way? That would certainly explain the inaction from the DA’s office and our law enforcement towards irresponsible drivers.
Haroldson could have called for better enforcement of speed limits, which are commonly exceeded by drivers on South Third; he did not. He could have pointed out that according to Oregon law, roads and streets belong to all users, in crosswalks and everywhere else; he did not. The DA could have reminded us that the Oregon Driver’s Manual states, “It is your responsibility to adjust your driving to avoid conflicts with other users”; he did not.
The DA’s Office did charge a driver with “careless” driving under ORS 811.135 in 2018 after he ran over and killed a cyclist in broad daylight. That has been the exception, and nobody is charged with vehicular assault from “reckless” driving (ORS 811.060). Too many people have become tolerant of speeding and bad driving. Many citizens won’t ride a bike on our streets because they do not feel safe. That needs to change.
I sincerely hope that someone who takes safety seriously runs for DA in the next election.
Andrew Gray
Corvallis