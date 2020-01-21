Mailbag: DA could do more for traffic safety

Benton County District Attorney John Haroldson called for action after the latest vehicle-caused death in Corvallis. Curiously, the actions he calls for refer to crosswalk design and not things that are under his direct control or influence.

Haroldson refers to the vulnerability of pedestrians and bicyclists in “the motor vehicle arena.” Is this a legal interpretation about the purpose of our public rights of way? That would certainly explain the inaction from the DA’s office and our law enforcement towards irresponsible drivers.

Haroldson could have called for better enforcement of speed limits, which are commonly exceeded by drivers on South Third; he did not. He could have pointed out that according to Oregon law, roads and streets belong to all users, in crosswalks and everywhere else; he did not. The DA could have reminded us that the Oregon Driver’s Manual states, “It is your responsibility to adjust your driving to avoid conflicts with other users”; he did not.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}