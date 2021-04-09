Mailbag: DA should reread driver's manual

Perhaps the Benton County district attorney should read the Oregon Driver’s Manual again before the next speeding motorist kills another person.

“The Basic Speed Rule (ORS 811.100) states you must drive at a speed that is reasonable and cautious for existing conditions. The basic rule applies on all roads at all times. To obey the basic rule, think about your speed in relation to other traffic, pedestrians, bicycles, the surface and width of the road, hazards at intersections, weather, visibility and any other conditions that affect safety.

“The basic rule does not allow you to drive over the speed limit. If you drive at a speed that is unsafe for existing conditions in any area, at any time, even if it is slower than the speed limit, you are violating the basic rule law.”

Dean Codo

Corvallis

