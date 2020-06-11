Mailbag: Data shows steps to contain virus work

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I am retired and pass time by graphing the Oregon COVID-19 daily new cases. Oregon's first COVID-19 case was recorded on Feb 28. For the next five weeks, Feb. 28 to April 3, the number of reported cases doubled every five days. If that five-day doubling had continued, the new cases on April 22 would have been about 1000; on April 29, about 4,000; on May 3, about 8,000 new cases per day. That is the nature of exponential growth.

By now, June 2, we would be approaching a total of 1 million cases and 50,000 deaths per day in Oregon. Except that could not have happened, because the entire 4 million people in Oregon would have contracted the disease before the end of April. About 4% of them would have died, 160,000 people. Of course, this is a simplified worst-case model assuming no protective measures of any sort were taken.

For a virus like the current coronavirus, where everybody is susceptible, the best guards against contagion are physical distancing and sanitation. Gov. Brown ordered a shutdown on March 23. A month later, on April 22, the actual new cases per day was about 60, where it has remained. To date (June 2), 4,302 Oregonians have contracted COVID-19, out of a population of 4.2 million. That is 0.1%.

I have not attempted to model the economic and social impact of the pandemic.