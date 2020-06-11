Mailbag: Data shows steps to contain virus work

I am retired and pass time by graphing the Oregon COVID-19 daily new cases. Oregon's first COVID-19 case was recorded on Feb 28. For the next five weeks, Feb. 28 to April 3, the number of reported cases doubled every five days. If that five-day doubling had continued, the new cases on April 22 would have been about 1000; on April 29, about 4,000; on May 3, about 8,000 new cases per day. That is the nature of exponential growth.
By now, June 2, we would be approaching a total of 1 million cases and 50,000 deaths per day in Oregon. Except that could not have happened, because the entire 4 million people in Oregon would have contracted the disease before the end of April. About 4% of them would have died, 160,000 people. Of course, this is a simplified worst-case model assuming no protective measures of any sort were taken.
For a virus like the current coronavirus, where everybody is susceptible, the best guards against contagion are physical distancing and sanitation. Gov. Brown ordered a shutdown on March 23. A month later, on April 22, the actual new cases per day was about 60, where it has remained. To date (June 2), 4,302 Oregonians have contracted COVID-19, out of a population of 4.2 million. That is 0.1%.
I have not attempted to model the economic and social impact of the pandemic.
Peter Burke
Corvallis
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!