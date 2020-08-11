Mailbag: Decisions made now can impact history

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We live in an unprecedented time. Necessary changes are being made to prevent the spread of a biological virus. Long-overdue changes are being made to cure societal viruses, including systemic racism.

At the local level, we are planning for both prevention and change by retrofitting school buildings to keep our children safe in the event of an earthquake, and moving to online learning to slow/stop the spread of COVID-19.

My children, 10 and 15, are continually curious about the history of our country, and its leaders. As a family, we talk openly, debating issues ranging from the pros and cons of artificial intelligence, to what it means to be a good human. It is not easy to brush off something said by either of my children, as they come to conversations well informed and check their sources.

This summer, both of my children learned that Thomas Jefferson enslaved more than 600 people. They also learned about Sally Hemings, one of the children Jefferson enslaved. Jefferson raped Sally, beginning when she was 14 years old. She gave birth to his children. Jefferson enslaved these children. My children cannot reconcile this with the name of their elementary school.