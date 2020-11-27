Mailbag: Deer, elk ready to speed across road

The Nov. 15 As We See It article in the GT prompted me to say a few words about the plight of our deer (and elk) here on our mid-valley roads.

First, thanks to the opinion piece authors for their good words. Our deer populations are suffering across Oregon from human development, lack of suitable habitat, predators, highways and, in some cases, energy development. As highway users, we can certainly have a positive effect reducing road kill of deer and associated financial loss and injuries to drivers.

I drive the roads around McDonald-Dunn Forest on a regular basis and see a number of deer carcasses every year. In late spring, new fawns are cautiously following their does, and in fall, deer tend to move more often across a landscape crisscrossed with paved roads.

Recently on Tampico Road, three other drivers and I pulled over to watch a large herd of elk walk single file across the roadway. One driver passed at a high speed between those enjoying the wildlife show. Luckily there was a brief break in the line of elk crossing Tampico. Please slow down; if you see one deer or elk, count on more following.