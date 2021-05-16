Mailbag: Deescalate, build bridges, listen

In standing in solidarity with those individuals who championed the removal of Albany police officers greeting children at Albany public schools, Jason Dorsette, president of the Corvallis/Albany Branch of the NAACP, called upon all city leaders to “deescalate the increasing divisions in the city of Albany around race and policing; publicly educate and demonstrate how your organizations will indeed ‘build bridges’ to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all residents; continue the work of listening to those who have been excluded and marginalized;” and “most importantly, recognize that (they) are responsible for creating a community where all are heard, valued and included.”