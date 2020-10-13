Mailbag: DeFazio has worked tirelessly

You can tell a lot about a candidate by their ads. Lying about your opponent has become all too common.
As an example, I was appalled when I saw a very ugly ad accusing Peter DeFazio of living on a yacht. I wish the Gazette-Times would print a picture of this 30-year-old 32-foot “yacht.” This is certainly not a luxury accommodation by any stretch of the imagination. It is obvious that Mr. Skarlato has aligned himself not only with Trump’s politics, but also with his lack of character.
Rep. DeFazio has worked tirelessly for the people of the Fourth Congressional District, and for all Oregonians. His work on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee is bringing needed aid to Oregon. Please vote to keep Peter DeFazio as a leader in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Tanya Shively
Philomath
