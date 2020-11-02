Mailbag: DeFazio is the only logical choice

Peter DeFazio represents his rural and urban constituents well.

An Air Force veteran, Peter secured funding for a new outpatient clinic, stopped cuts at the Roseburg VA hospital, and voted for home medical care for veterans. He led the fight for affordable health care, and always voted to protect people with pre-existing conditions.

His support for responsible federal forest management to support local timber communities often puts him cross-wise with environmental groups. He has passed bills to rebuild our decaying infrastructure in Oregon, for our ports, highways, and transit, creating local, family-wage jobs in the process.

Peter’s opponent is being pushed on Oregonians by millions in out-of-state dollars, even though he has never held elected office. As a newcomer in a House controlled by Democrats, Alek Skarlatos’ ability to get anything done would be exactly zero. Peter DeFazio is the only logical choice to represent us in Washington, D.C.

Andrew Gray

Corvallis

