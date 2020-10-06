Mailbag: Defending a free, fair election

I am the 76-year-old daughter of a 20-year Marine Corps member who enlisted the day after he graduated from high school in a small town in Iowa.

Dad served in the Pacific, in Korea and later in Japan, as well as becoming a pilot and teaching naval aviators how to fly. He also was a faithful Republican throughout his life — he died of prostate cancer at 79 years of age. I must write this letter for my father because he would have been so ashamed of the actions being suggested by our current president to thwart a fair national election in November.

My father was not a kind man, nor a good father really, but I learned a great deal from him by how he lived his life — about fairness, objectivity, love for country, support for those who cannot speak for themselves, valuing honesty and truth, and taking responsibility for one’s actions.

I write for him today to call myself and others to stand up for these principles. We cannot tolerate an unfair, biased election, the kind our president is describing tonight on the news: “We’ll get rid of the ballots, and then there will no transfer of power.” As the fine Marine, my dad, would do, I will try to defend a free and fair election and honor its outcome.

Charla Hayden

Albany

