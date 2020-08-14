Mailbag: Defund police, fund resources

Oregon State University administration: Many of you, particularly Paul Odenthal, Edgar Rodriguez and Dwaine Plaza, have repeatedly claimed we need armed law enforcement to address sexual assault cases.
As a rape survivor, this is overwhelmingly insulting to me. I and the survivors I know would never seek help from police, no matter how much training they receive. Armed police are not appropriate responders to an issue that law enforcement and the criminal justice system have consistently, overwhelmingly failed to remedy.
Survivor Advocacy & Resource Center advocates, who were incredible in helping me navigate my assault, make roughly $65,000 a year, according to salary reports. This is roughly the lowest amount you intend to pay officers for your force.
Don’t hire another armed officer if you care about survivors like me. Hire another SARC advocate to help us work through hellish situations like the one I lived through. Fund Counseling & Psychological Services so we can receive better mental health support. At the very least, adequate resources will help students like me perform better in school, but I know money and prestige seem to be all you care about.
Do not respond with condolences for my experiences or easily falsifiable reassurances that “OSU's police force will be different.” Respond with a public apology for the way you’ve addressed survivors and students in general thus far, and take action. All of you are directly responsible for whether students like me thrive or suffer. Defund police and fund resources that helped get my life back on track. If not, expect resistance.
Tali Ilkovitch
Corvallis
