Mailbag: Defunding the Gang of Four

There is a YouTube video showing the four Oregon State Police officers who sauntered into Allan’s Coffee & Tea and mocked the cashier’s request to wear masks.

One even cursed his boss, the Governor of Oregon. I use the word “sauntered” precisely because, more than anything, the video reminded me of a gang coming to take over a business, knowing nobody would dare oppose heavily armed thugs. They all displayed contempt for the law, but even worse, contempt for the citizen employee who requested that they obey the law. The cashier implied he was afraid not to serve them. He was intimidated.

As a frequent customer at that Monroe Avenue coffee shop since 1978, I know I would have insisted that they don masks, which, based on their attitudes, might have turned out with my being arrested for fill in the blank.

OSP Superintendent Travis Hampton has issued a strong apology and rebuke of their actions, placing Officer Foul Mouth on paid administrative leave. The other three are still on duty.