Mailbag: Demand OSU stop business as usual

Hundreds of thousands of forest acres are burning at the edge of the Willamette Valley. This is only the beginning of the desertification of our beautiful Oregon that has been firmly predicted by climate scientists.
Initial data from these fires appear so far to confirm what scientists already know: These fires found their intensity in the industrial corporate-owned forests that surround us all.
So if you aren’t bothered enough by the notion of logging practices in Oregon that are accelerating climate change, perhaps you will be moved by the specter of more large fires coming closer and closer to your home in the next several summers to come.
Despite the evidence of what industrial logging is doing to our communities and our planet, it’s business as usual for Weyerhaeuser, Georgia-Pacific, and yes, even Oregon State University. A recent GT article reveals that OSU plans to continue business as usual in the McDonald-Dunn Forest.
They justify their industrial logging the same way Weyerhaeuser does, stating they follow all Oregon forest practices laws: laws that were written nearly 50 years ago by the timber companies themselves.
What will it take for OSU to follow the science and manage its “research” forests in a way that provides us a decent chance to survive and ensure OSU is no longer contributing to the acceleration of climate change?
New leadership at OSU provides a golden opportunity to achieve the change we need; please use your voice and demand that OSU stop business as usual immediately.
Dave Toler
Scio
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!