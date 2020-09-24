Mailbag: Demand OSU stop business as usual

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hundreds of thousands of forest acres are burning at the edge of the Willamette Valley. This is only the beginning of the desertification of our beautiful Oregon that has been firmly predicted by climate scientists.

Initial data from these fires appear so far to confirm what scientists already know: These fires found their intensity in the industrial corporate-owned forests that surround us all.

So if you aren’t bothered enough by the notion of logging practices in Oregon that are accelerating climate change, perhaps you will be moved by the specter of more large fires coming closer and closer to your home in the next several summers to come.

Despite the evidence of what industrial logging is doing to our communities and our planet, it’s business as usual for Weyerhaeuser, Georgia-Pacific, and yes, even Oregon State University. A recent GT article reveals that OSU plans to continue business as usual in the McDonald-Dunn Forest.

They justify their industrial logging the same way Weyerhaeuser does, stating they follow all Oregon forest practices laws: laws that were written nearly 50 years ago by the timber companies themselves.