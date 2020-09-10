Mailbag: Democracy built on the idea of one person, one vote

In his letter to Mailbag (8/27), Larry Farmer proposes an electoral college system for Oregon. I oppose Mr. Farmer's plan and his reasons for supporting it. Mr. Farmer would like to create a system where each county has an equal say in statewide votes. I always felt that our democracy was built on the idea of one person/one vote. This concept changes drastically if the value of the vote changes depending where the voter lives. If the votes of the 1,332 people in Wheeler County have the same value as the votes of the 812,855 people in Multnomah County, simple math would tell us that each vote in Wheeler County is worth roughly 600 times as much as a vote in Multnomah County. In the national electoral college, of course, each state gets votes based on population (California 55, Texas 38, Montana 3) which only slightly distorts the one person/one vote concept.