Mailbag: Democratic socialism could help us

John Leard’s letter “Get out of that safe zone” (Dec. 30) raises the specter of the socialism he dreads.

I don’t doubt Mr. Leard’s sincerity or his concern for our country, but his letter does a disservice to those of us who have studied for decades — formally and informally — economic systems, international relations, diplomacy, political history, the function of propaganda, critical thinking and other such subjects.

The term “socialism” has long been used to terrify us into uncritical support of corporate capitalism (different from free enterprise). Thus the U.S. is now in the throes of what some economists call “end-stage capitalism,” which has led to extreme economic inequity and oppression of working-class and poor people. Many Americans are truly suffering, through no fault of their own.

We need education about how democratic socialism (like we have for public education, fire and police departments, public works, national parks, etc.) could help average hard-working Americans in other areas, for example, health care.