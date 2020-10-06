Mailbag: Democrats cause a vote for Trump

Well, it appears that I will be voting for Trump this year, and I am because of the Democrats, just as I did in 2016.

In 2016, the Democratic nominee was a person who was being investigated by the FBI who had a reputation as a lying, former lawyer, and had more connections to Russia and influence pedaling than I could stand, so I was left no choice but to vote for Trump.

Years ago, lying Joe Biden ran for president and was deemed by the Democrats to be unworthy to be nominated because of his plagiarism, which went all the way back to his law school days up to his current at the time use of ideas and speeches of others.

Suddenly the Democrats make him their candidate in spite of his past of never having a thought of his own or doing anything but aping others and feathering his family’s nest.

So if you are happy with what the politicians are doing in Portland and in Salem, if you are a person who dislikes law and order and wants all the public safety dollars spent on the same kind of programs they are spent on in Detroit, Chicago and other bastions of Democrat rule, go ahead and vote for Joe. Then buy some plywood to shutter your windows.

I will vote for Trump-Pence.

Randy C. Martinak

Albany

