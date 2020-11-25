Mailbag: Democrats set the stage for Trump

During my 57 years here, Oregon has gone from Republican to Democrat, and the last 40 years have been contentious the entire time.

Most Republicans are not street brawlers or debaters, do not enjoy verbal conflict and have discovered that it is unsafe to speak up in Corvallis or elsewhere. The Democrats have used that reticence to their advantage so that many Republicans simply stay in the corners. Any attempt to open up can be met with immediate name calling and attacks.

For years, it has felt like the ABCs of the Democrat playbook were Attack, Belittle and Chastise. Nationally, the result was a large entourage of Republicans on the sidelines. Then Mr. Trump came along. Suddenly there was someone with whom Republicans could relate. He was attacked just as they had been. That in-common connection became one basis for their support.

Mr. Trump seemed impervious to the Democrats’ attacks and won in 2016 using their own tactics to do so. In my opinion, the Democrats set the stage for, and elected, Donald Trump through the 40- to 50-year use of accusatory speech. Personally, I have avoided people who use these tactics since I was in the second grade. Neither party has my full support.