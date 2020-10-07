Mailbag: Democrats trying to burn Constitution

I miss the day when a newspaper used to at least try to appear unbiased. This paper is proving every news cycle its bias against the Republicans and Trump; it is absolutely pathetic!

Sept. 21’s stories concerning the vacancy on the Supreme Court referenced Lindsay Graham being a flip-flopper concerning the need to vote on a nominee, and another story had quotes from members of the Democratic Party saying how we need to wait till after the election to vote on the new justice.

You forgot, however, to mention all of the quotes from the Democrats in 2016, all on tape.

Joe Biden: “The American people deserve a fully-staffed court of nine.” Chuck Schumer: “Every day that goes by without a ninth justice is another day the American people’s business is not getting done.” Nancy Pelosi: “The American people expect the president’s nominee to be given a fair hearing and timely vote.” Elizabeth Warren: “I say to you, do your job: Vote for a Supreme Court nominee.”

We have Obama and Clinton saying the same thing.

I know you were going to eventually get around to these items; just thought I would help you out.