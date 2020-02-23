Mailbag: Dems hypocritical about party's past

It really cracks me up when the progressive liberal socialist Democrats make reference to JFK, RFK, MLK and the Constitution. First of all, the vast majority of Democrats support and promote abortion. JFK, RFK and MLK opposed abortion. In the 1960s, when all these guys were murdered, abortion was not a political issue. JFK and RFK were Catholic, and back then all Catholics opposed abortion. MLK was a protestant minister and therefore strongly opposed abortion as well.

These three men were murdered because JFK and RFK were going to try to take down the deep state swamp creatures and MLK was working on civil rights for minorities, which the Democrats at that time were against. Let me remind you that the Democrats fought to keep slavery, opposed equal rights and voting rights for minorities, formed and operated the KKK, etc.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JFK, RFK and MLK had values in the 1960s that were more in line with conservatism than the liberalism of today. Therefore if they were alive today they would be Christian conservative Republicans. So if you are a Christian Democrat that opposes abortion, you might not want to vote for a socialist Democrat. And every Democrat that's running for president is socialist and supports abortion.