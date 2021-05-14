Mailbag: Denee for Albany school board

There are a number of things that impress me about Denee Newton-Vasquez as a candidate for the Greater Albany Public Schools Board.

First, she has a strong background in education. She taught Advancement Via Individual Determination and English at South Albany High School, and is now the AVID district director and dean of students in Philomath.

Second, she understands the what and how of serving on the school board. The what is the role of school boards — to advocate for and approve policies that serve all our students. The how is building relationships — with fellow board members, district staff and the families we serve.

Third, she is a proud GAPS mom. Two of her children attend South Shore Elementary School. She has skin in the game, and because her children are young, the decisions she makes on the board will impact much of their GAPS experience. As I well know, you think long and carefully about things when you’re one who will live with the consequences.

I am excited about what Denee will bring to the GAPS School Board, and I am proud to endorse her!

Jennifer Ward

Albany

