Mailbag: Deposit your ballot at collection site

Bill Halsey (“Perception vs. reality for USPS?”) lives in a different reality from the one I do. He must be lucky enough to live in the beginning or middle of the mail route.

Recently a piece of mail was mailed from Halsey to Albany. Usually it takes at the most three days, depending on the time the post office receives it. It took a week this time to be received. It was a time-sensitive letter. Thank goodness I received a phone call about it.

And at the holiday season from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day, it was not uncommon for the mail carrier to arrive between 6 and 8 p.m. That was overtime, which has been denied by the new postmaster general. I will be depositing my ballot at a collection site again this year.

Delores Porch

Albany

