Mailbag: Despite it all, Republicans lost

Donald Trump lost the election by 7 million votes. He lost the Electoral College too.

Thousands of Republican poll watchers across the country, and election clerks, secretaries of state and his own attorney general have confirmed this fact. More than 60 court cases were filed, many with Republican-appointed judges, and were unable to find any evidence of fraud.

Instead, Trump and his collaborators in Congress and his administration staged a coup. For four hours violent insurrectionists occupied the Capitol before being repelled. But the coup is not over. Conspirators still hold office in Congress. Many refuse to admit that Joe Biden won an election fair and square. In spite of their support for a lie and a coup, they think they should have a say in how the government moves forward — the same government they tried to overthrow!

Ever-timid Democrats worry about how to reach out to the many millions of people who still think the election was stolen. Maybe we can show them the lunacy of their ways and drill some sense into them. They have been duped by a nonstop liar and a sophisticated propaganda machine.