Mailbag: Did Jefferson father Hemings' children?

In my Aug. 20 letter, I wrote: “Lastly, this ‘newspaper’ has repeatedly claimed that [Thomas] Jefferson fathered numerous children with the slave Sally Hemings, a claim that is based entirely upon hearsay evidence.”

In his Sept. 1 letter, M. Boyd Wilcox questioned this assertion, citing DNA evidence.

The 1998 DNA study performed by Eugene Foster categorically did not prove that Thomas Jefferson fathered any of Hemings’ children. The study was reported widely with misleading headlines, and the subsequent clarifications received little attention.

On Aug. 1, I provided this newspaper five sources that counter its charge, but they continued to parrot it.

One of my sources states “Foster’s study did establish that Hemings’ last-born son, Eston, was the son of some Jefferson male, but could not possibly say whether that was Thomas Jefferson or any of the other 25 adult male Jeffersons living in Virginia at the time, eight of them at or near Monticello.”

There is no historical evidence that Thomas Jefferson frequented slave quarters or that Hemings frequented Jefferson’s bedroom while he was present. Jefferson’s brother, Randolph, is one plausible suspect because he was known to frequent slave quarters at Monticello.

Many fine historians agree that the historical evidence is insufficient to prove Thomas Jefferson fathered any of Hemings’ children. Scientists certainly agree that the DNA evidence is also insufficient. Yet the politicized, self-serving and seemingly delusional Thomas Jefferson Foundation board that oversees Monticello puts all this insufficient evidence together and declares that he fathered all of Hemings’ children.

Richard Hirschi

Albany

