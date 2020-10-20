Mailbag: Did the Kalapuyans want vaccination?

I agree, Mr. Spletstoser (Mailbag, Sept. 24)! We could board a time machine and see if the Kalapuyans actually wanted vaccination!

However, if any died immediately following jabs with Jenner’s dubious “horsepox-infected cowpox” (statistically likely), we’d have to hightail it back and probably seek first aid ourselves.

Bigger problem: low-minded, racist settlers possibly intent on harming native inhabitants, for example selling them smallpox-infested blankets — plus practical considerations of smallpox vaccines not working and even causing smallpox, not preventing it (Jenner’s theory).

“When Jenner published his paper in 1798 claiming lifelong immunity to smallpox and promoting his technique, many doctors who had seen smallpox follow cowpox challenged his doctrine at a meeting of the Medico-Convivial Society … Cow doctors could have told him of hundreds of (these) cases …” (from the book “Dissolving Illusions,” page 69). Jenner ignored this criticism.