Mailbag: Did they think we wouldn't notice?

“On Friday, the energy department granted the natural gas industry’s petition to ensure less energy-efficient furnaces and water heaters remain on the market. The American Gas Association cheered the move for giving consumers more choices.” — Washington Post, Jan. 15

Please don’t fall for this scam. The “choices” offered here are 1) to pay double or triple the cost to heat your home and hot water for the next 15 to 20 years, and 2) to forge ahead merrily contributing your personal maximum to our air pollution, increasing the environmental costs others will pay.

Replacing existing standard gas or electric equipment with heat pump technology that is three to five times as efficient saves money every month for a small upfront cost over outdated, inefficient gas choices that require a petition to remain on the market.

Did they think we wouldn’t notice?

Nancy Evenson

Corvallis

