Mailbag: Disappointed by the daily tirade

In today’s GT, one of the stories states that the claims made by the president were all baseless and had no truth whatsoever regarding the miscounting and falsity of some of the ballot counting.

Is this reliable news? How can we trust the GT to deliver unbiased information? It is very clear to me and others that mainstream media have taken the liberal side of any story for the past four years and counting.

Never before has a president of these United States had to endure a steady barrage of negative actions and comments about the work he has done.

From impeachment proceedings that began the day before his oath in office to Russian collusion to not handling COVID-19 quickly enough, the last four years has been one steady attempt by the globalists to overthrow our Constitution, rewrite it and transform this nation, the last bastion of freedom in the world.

We are not nor have we ever been a democracy. The United States is a republic.

I suggest that those who embrace this new way of thinking read our Constitution, study our history and talk with others who have lived in socialist countries and escaped from them so that they could live in a free country.