Mailbag: Discrimination can work both ways

The Aug. 5 Editor's Mailbag had an editor's note to Dennis Macrina's submission. It states, "In July, The Associated Press announced that it would not recommend capitalizing 'white' in part because white people generally have less shared history and culture and have not experienced discrimination due to their skin color."

The AP stated an opinion and not a fact. Some white people experience or have experienced discrimination due to their skin color in the U.S. I am a white woman who was discriminated against in public school by some Black students, because of the difference between our skin color. A Black girl, who called me "White Girl," threatened me constantly at school with physical violence, because of my skin color. I have been discriminated against by some Black or brown people since I moved to Oregon.

The media has shown skin color discrimination for years. The movie "White Men Can't Jump" has discrimination in the title. TV shows, game shows, talk shows and movies show discrimination between the color of one's skin. Discrimination exists against every skin color. The media discriminated against Native Americans when they did not cover their starvation and COVID-19 crisis. Thankfully, faith groups brought them food.

Rebecca Eigel

Tangent

