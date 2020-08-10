Mailbag: Distance education is the answer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The reopening of Oregon State University is a fraught enterprise this year.

I realize OSU is a critical player in Corvallis. I also am fully aware that OSU did nothing to plan for a pandemic like the one we’re immersed in right now.

So the idea of bringing students from all over the virus-plagued earth is crazy. For those of us in the community who qualify as high-risk for the virus (in other words, it would most likely kill us), there is no safe way to incorporate thousands of students from all over the world into our lives.

The idea that people will come here from all the hotspots currently being monitored by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention scares the hell out of me. I see the issue as a series of ethical questions: Will the students be tested for COVID-19 before joining our community? Who will care for the ones who test positive? Will questionable arrivals have a place to quarantine for two weeks?

And will these students join me in the hardware store, the few open restaurants, the No. 5 bus I take into the city? Will the No. 5 bus have social distancing? Will the driver refuse riders over a certain number? Or riders without a mask? Will our local health care facilities be overwhelmed by OSU students with virus symptoms?