Mailbag: District suffers blow to reputation

I have been an ardent supporter of our schools for 60 years. Until recently, I was confident in my support. Now I’m unsure, as our elected school boards make decisions that sully our reputation.

The unwarranted and untimely firing of Jim Golden in March 2017 was a blow to our district — ethically and financially.

However, the Jim Golden firing was smooth compared to the unethical debacle that was the firing of Melissa Goff. According to the DH on July 14, the newly elected board took 22 minutes to make the announcement. Once again, the district will be on the hook and without her exceptional leadership.

Goff came to the district at a time when leadership was fragmented. After Golden was let go, we had 17 months where two other interim superintendents filled the position. When we hired a rising star in Melissa Goff, I hoped we could keep her for at least five years, as the district needed time to heal.

She led the district superbly, concentrating on student welfare and inclusion — things needing attention. When COVID-19 hit, she stepped up in spite of confusing and contradictory edicts from the state. She listened, and acted in the best interests of all our students.

But instead of a bonus for a job well done, she was sacked.