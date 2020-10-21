 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: Do a sin tax on a real killer: sugar

Mailbag: Do a sin tax on a real killer: sugar

{{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 19, 2016. It turned out to be my last day as a smoker — after a 50-year smoking habit/addiction. 

I was in my car on my way to the cigarette store. I was angry and frustrated. I was spending a fortune on cigarettes (two packs a day at $50 a carton). I had tried (and failed — thanks, Yoda) to quit so many times, but just didn’t have it in me. 

I had been thinking about vaping, but didn’t know much about it. So calling an audible, I steered my car to the vaping store instead, walked in and asked, “Whaddaya got?” 

That was the beginning. I had to suck on that vaping pipe resolutely and often back then. But I stuck with it. To my surprise, my lungs cleared up quickly, the blackout coughing fits stopped and my quality of life got a lot better. And I created a spreadsheet to record my expenses for vaping and compare that to what I would have spent had I continued smoking cigarettes.

I think it’s a crime that vaping has been demonized because a few idiots did stupid things with vaping liquid. 

I will be voting no on Measure 108. I hope I can convince others to do the same. Vaping is a great thing!  It doesn’t deserve a sin tax. I’m convinced that it saved my life! And I don’t need to hit the vaping pipe very often at all anymore.

And that spreadsheet I made? As of today, I've saved $19,631.92 over what I would have spent had I continued smoking.

If the state must do a sin tax on an authentic killer, I suggest refined sugar.  

Bill Halsey

Albany

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News