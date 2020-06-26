Mailbag: Do not support meat industry

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I read with dismay the article “Meatpackers nearly back at capacity” (GT, June 11).

It mentions that nearly 300,000 hogs were “euthanized” in Minnesota after meatpacking slowdowns. Euthanized is a nice word from an industry fraught with inhumane treatment of these animals, which are generally considered the fifth most intelligent. In Iowa “euthanized” pigs in large factory farms are slowly killed by shutting down ventilation and inserting steam so the animals suffer and die from heat exhaustion over a period of many hours.

Iowa and other states have passed ag-gag laws that make publicizing abusive farming practices illegal. Crowded factory farming of animals is not healthful for the animals or for the meat produced, because of the use of antibiotics, hormones and pesticides necessary on these farms. Do not support the inhumanity of the meat industry. Know your farmer and buy meat that is locally and humanely raised.

Toni Hoyman

Philomath

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0