Mailbag: Do-nothing council needs wake-up call

The Downtown Advisory Board is sick and tired of the years of inaction on the homeless issue and made recommendations to improve social services management by the city. The board's recommendations were written by Paul Bilotta and forwarded to the City Council. Guess what? Amazingly, the City Council voted to notforward these recommendations to the leadership for further action.

Ward 2 Councilor Charles Maughan said his daughter uses the drop-in services and voted against it also. He absolutely needs to recuse himself. Is he for helping Corvallis or just his family?

Ward 6 Councilor Nancy Wyse thinks the city doesn’t regulate behavior. What planet is she on? She thinks homelessness is due to lack of jail space. Duh?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The HOPE organization is another attempt by the city to address the homeless issue. Their thirrd goal is to investigate other cities/areas for homeless models. How many years have I been writing about Klamath Falls and their exemplary model to address homelessness? Nobody, as far as I know, has even called the Klamath Falls city manager as to how successful their model is.