Mailbag: Do obituaries truly reflect community?

I opened the recent “In memoriam” section of the newspaper and saw a dear friend’s face among the many pictured. It was a surprise, but, I decided, a pleasant one. Seeing the face of one we had lost so recently brought back many good memories of enjoyable times, in addition to the sadness of loss.

I am not writing just to note that the section brought me those fond memories. I have another observation, too.

The obituaries in our newspapers do not represent the diversity of our residents.

Per the informative paragraph on page 3, the section includes those whose obituaries appeared over the prior two months in the D-H and G-T. Out of approximately 300 entries (photo and text tributes), there are a few clearly of Asian heritage, but only about half a dozen Hispanic names. There are no Black faces in the photo tributes.

Walking down a mid-valley street on any given day, it’s clear we have few Black citizens, but I know we have a rich Hispanic community; these citizens live, work and contribute to our cities and cultures. They also certainly die and are worth remembering. The point to ponder is simple: why don’t the newspaper obituaries reflect this?

Cathy Summers