Mailbag: Do something about society's climate

Like many, I am concerned about the current climate in our society.

As a retired specialist in leadership, citizenship and diversity, I am dusting off and updating a program I developed while with 4-H here in Oregon.

The activity involves participants witnessing bias and then identifying their own biases. The group learns what it’s like to be excluded, and revisits time in their life (past and present) when they have felt left out.

It can be done with students and adults in a group up to 75.

If anyone is interested, I will be happy to share this. Send me a self-addressed, stamped envelope at 5240 SW Secher Lane, Corvallis, OR 97333, and I will send you the program guide and hints. And I will be happy to coach or even lead the activity if you prefer.

William H. Reid, Ph.D.

Corvallis

