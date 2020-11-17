Mailbag: Do they have the courage to do this?

The hits just keep on coming.

A recent DH article reported that a Portland city council member’s home was vandalized because he voted against defunding the Portland police. And who were the rioters and vandals who carried out this despicable act? You guessed it. It was Black Lives Matter and antifa.

In response to these lawless acts, the newly reelected (go figure) village idiot, aka Ted Wheeler, came out with a harsh statement proclaiming the city won’t tolerate this kind of behavior and anyone participating in this event will be punished to the full extent of the law. Really?

The village idiot condoned this very same behavior by these two terrorists groups for 100-plus days and therefore has emboldened them to continue rioting, looting, burning and assaulting at will. He foolishly believes the threat of punishment will stop these terrorists from continuing their reign of terror.

I remember the protests (not riots) on the Portland State University campus in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, where protesters’ only crimes were protesting without a permit and burning draft cards. The Portland police tactical unit ordered the protesters to disburse, and when they didn’t, the police took nightsticks to protesters’ heads, convincing the protesters to disburse.