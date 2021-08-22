Mailbag: Do we have the will to change?

Each one of us has an opportunity to address the IPCC technical report 6 conclusions released August 9. It says climate change is progressing faster due to human actions than expected. We have the technology to successfully address climate change and improve our quality of life, but do we have the will? Fred Krupp, Environmental Defense Fund President says, “For the first time, the IPCC highlights the importance of short-lived, highly potent pollutants such as methane, which alone accounts for at least 25% of the warming we are currently experiencing.”