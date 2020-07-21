Mailbag: Do you really think now is a good time?

I live in a 40-unit senior and disabled apartment building in Albany. We all share a small elevator.
Because I have had concerns that many people in our building were not practicing social distancing nor wearing masks, I posted what I thought was a polite small sign on our lobby bulletin board. The sign read “Please stay 6 feet apart and wear a mask, and thank you!” Since posting the sign on June 3, I noticed more people seeming to heed these words.
Unfortunately, about June 16, someone removed the sign. Whoever discarded this sign, my message to you is: We are still in a pandemic. Oregon is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases and we are a particularly vulnerable population. Do you really think now is a good time to remove this sign?
Diane Van Orden
Albany
