Mailbag: Do your homework before bashing bridge

In response to the several letters stating the lack of city funding to keep the historic Van Buren Bridge is enough for them, let me remind you and the chamber folks you didn’t do your homework. At 90 years old and a former teacher, I don’t accept ignorance of the facts as an excuse. You were deceived, scammed in today's jargon!

In 1993 and 2004 the downtown merchants and other interested citizens, which included the city manager (who knew Corvallis), the public works manager and the parks director, all wanted the bridge kept for city use and tourism. It became obvious after all the hard work that ODOT wanted the bridge gone, maybe because their engineers didn’t like designing curves. The threat was if you don’t pay for it, we will destroy the approaches and make it unusable.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Knowing that cities and counties have no spare funds after Ballot Measure 5, some would say the city became easy to blackmail over its destruction.

There was a design you were never shown that worked — a new bridge by David Evans Engineering; nor was there a stakeholders group formed this time. This time, ODOT is picking off groups one by one to avoid “group input." Oh yes, folks, there is both state and federal maintenance funds available for historic bridges!

Tony Van Vliet

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0